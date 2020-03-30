Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Wagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Wagner Obituary
Joan Wagner

Pickerington - 1935-2020

Joan M. Wagner, age 84, of Pickerington, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born December 9, 1935 in Lancaster to the late Emil Arnold and Blanche Victoria (Bright) Wagner, she was a 1954 graduate of Lancaster High School. She was retired from Shonac, a subsidiary of Schottenstein's, and was a lifelong volunteer, serving decades at Mt. Carmel East Auxiliary, food pantries, and various other organizations. She was firm in her faith at Pickerington Church of the Nazarene and two bible studies. She is survived by her brother, Emil Donivan (Roberta) Wagner, of Clermont, GA; nieces, Janet (David) Peluso and Joanna (Ken) Kosko; nephew, Jeffrey (Terri Feldman) Wagner; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Violet Cemetery. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Mt. Carmel East Auxiliary, 6001 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213 or Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Rd NW, Pickerington, OH 43147 are suggested. Online condolences at

www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -