Joan Wagner
Pickerington - 1935-2020
Joan M. Wagner, age 84, of Pickerington, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born December 9, 1935 in Lancaster to the late Emil Arnold and Blanche Victoria (Bright) Wagner, she was a 1954 graduate of Lancaster High School. She was retired from Shonac, a subsidiary of Schottenstein's, and was a lifelong volunteer, serving decades at Mt. Carmel East Auxiliary, food pantries, and various other organizations. She was firm in her faith at Pickerington Church of the Nazarene and two bible studies. She is survived by her brother, Emil Donivan (Roberta) Wagner, of Clermont, GA; nieces, Janet (David) Peluso and Joanna (Ken) Kosko; nephew, Jeffrey (Terri Feldman) Wagner; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Violet Cemetery. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Mt. Carmel East Auxiliary, 6001 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213 or Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Rd NW, Pickerington, OH 43147 are suggested. Online condolences at
www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020