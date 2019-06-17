|
JoAnn F. Triance
Canal Winchester - JoAnn F. (Strosnider) Triance, age 84, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Inn at Winchester Trail. She was born June 21, 1934 in Fairfield County, daughter of the late Charles and Katharyn (Wolshire) Strosnider. JoAnn was a devoted Catholic who had most recently attended St. John XXIII Catholic Church in Lithopolis. She devoted her life to her faith, her husband, children, and family. She was an artist and well known for her cooking and baking. For almost 35 years JoAnn and her husband, Harold enjoyed restoring, refinishing and entertaining in the Whitman-Guthrie-Triance home located in the 13th square of historical homes in Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Triance, (Robert) JoEllen Wolfinger, and Susan Triance; sons, Larry (Vicki) Triance, John Triance, Joseph (Debbie) Triance, and Paul (Lisa) Triance; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Miller and Lois (Jack) Donley; beloved niece, Karen (Larry) Noll; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Harold R. Triance; granddaughter, Kristen Triance; brothers, Frederick, Paul, Glenn, and Roy Strosnider; sisters, Chrystal Sherman, Mary Jane Noll, and Janet Valentine.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
JoAnn's family would like to thank The Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 17, 2019