JoAnn (Dupler) Landis
LANCASTER - JoAnn (Dupler) Landis, 83 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Pickering House. JoAnn was born on March 12, 1937 to Howard and Leona Wilabay Dupler in Hawkins, Texas. They moved to Lancaster when she was 2 years old. After her father passed away when she was 5, her mother married Jerome (Jerry) P. Conners who helped raise her and her brother Jerry. JoAnn graduated from Lancaster High School class of 1955. She met the love of her life, Harry at the Fairfield County Fair and they were married on July 31, 1955.
JoAnn is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Harry; daughter, Shery (K. C.) Kern, son, Lynn (Linda) and daughter, Trisha Dwyer; grandchildren, Brandon (Amie) Kern, Nick (Meagan) Landis, Nathaniel (fiancée Lauren) Landis, Zach Kern, Austin Kern, Noah (Natalie) Landis, Patrick Dwyer, and Natalyn (Adrian) Wymer; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Jerry Dupler; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Terry (Connie) Landis and Virginia Landis; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Paul E. Dwyer and brothers-in-laws and sister-in-law.
One of JoAnn's favorite pastimes was supporting her grandchildren and great grandchildren in their activities. She was a fabulous seamstress and made many wedding dresses and formal wear. She attended the First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Fun Bunch, Ladder Ladies and Johanna Circle.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or Fairfield County Fair, c/o Fairfield County Agricultural Society, PO Box 945, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020