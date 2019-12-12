|
|
JoAnn McMackin
Lancaster - JoAnn McMackin, age 85 of Lancaster, died December 11th, 2019 at Tuscany Gardens in Pataskala. She was born in Columbus, on June 22, 1934 to the late Claude and Henrietta Huntzinger Ford. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church where she was always helping out. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, doing embroidery, and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Norris W. (Tonya) McMackin Jr.; granddaughters, Abigail Elizabeth, Sarah Catherine, and Emily Rebecca; sister-in-law, Anna Ford; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norris "Mac" William McMackin; daughter, Tina Claudette Spires; brother, Claude Ford; and parents.
A funeral service will take place on Monday Dec. 16th at 1PM at Emanuel Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Mark Raddatz. Family and friends may call from 11:30AM until 1PM at the church. Burial will follow the service at Amanda Twp. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in JoAnn's name to Emanuel Lutheran Church at 231 E Mulberry St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019