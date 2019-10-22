Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
JoAnne Linton


1936 - 2019
JoAnne Linton Obituary
JoAnne Linton

Carroll - JoAnne Linton, age 83, of Carroll, died October 21, 2019 at Arbors at Carroll Nursing Home. She was born January 30, 1936 in Logan, West Virginia to the late William and Virgie Griffith. JoAnne attended and was an organist for Zion Lutheran Church in Lockville and was a member of Grace Community Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and yard sales. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Karen Linton; her grandson, Timothy Pate; her sister, Mary "Maxine" Lockard; and her brother, Billy Griffith; JoAnne is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles "Chuck"; children, Sherry (George) Fornash, Danny Linton, and Catherine "Cathy" (James) Pate; grandchildren, Kim (Joe) Pritchard, Jennifer (Dean) Sutter, Andy Turner, Christopher Linton, David (Katie) Pate, Joe (Lizzie) Looman, Stephen (Rachel Leach) Pate, Kayleigh Pate; great-grandchildren, Megan, Patrick, Gabby, Hannah, Connor and Aaden; great-great-granddaughter, Madelyn; cousin, Jackie Newton; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Friends may visit 5- 8 p.m. Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110 where and funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday with Pastor Jeff Graff officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Those who wish may donate to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202 in JoAnne's memory.

Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
