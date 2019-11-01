|
|
Joe D. Hyme
Lancaster - Joe D. Hyme, 77, died October 31, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center after a brave battle with a brief illness.
He was predeceased by parents Paul and Helen Hyme; his sister in-law Malinda Lifer and his faithful pets Cindy and Sadie. He leaves his wife of 48 years, Linda (Lifer) Hyme; his daughter, Krista Hyme; four legged grand-pets, Channing and Paisley his brothers in-law Tom (Vicki) Lifer and Larry (Norma) Lifer; and sister in-law Joyce ( Cliff) Disharoon; and nieces and nephews Bryce (Kati) Lifer, Bethany ( Scott) Lines, Cassie (Nate) Winstead, Brad ( Amy) Lifer and Stephanie (Ryan) Franz, great nieces and nephews, and many great friends and neighbors.
Born December 24, 1942, he was a lifelong resident of Lancaster, Ohio. He was a 1961 graduate of Lancaster High School. He worked for, and retired from, the Marathon Distributing Company. After retirement, he worked for Fairfield National Bank.
Joe was an avid NASCAR fan and never missed watching a race. He loved working with tools and gadgets and was always the first to step-up for any home improvement tasks that anyone needed help with. He also followed in his father's footsteps with a great passion for the stock market. He was a lover of jokes and always greeted his friends with a new one each time he saw them. Although he resided in the city, he always kept property in the country where he loved to spend time. He also had a deep affection for animals and was a favorite neighbor to all the dogs that lived on his street. .
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. His family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Fairhope Hospice and palliative care nurses at Fairfield Medical Center for their kind care. If you would like to make a donation in his name, the family kindly requests that donations be sent to the Fairfield Area Humane Society at 1721 Granville Pike, PO Box 1109 Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019