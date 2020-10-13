1/
Joe Grubb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Grubb

Lancaster - Joe Grubb, age 72, passed away on October 12th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Joe was born to Donald and Willma (Easterling) Grubb on March 24th, 1948 in Logan Ohio. Joe was an avid fan of aviation and rocketry and would bring that passion to life as a member of the Fairfield Ohio Radio Kontrol Society. Joe was also a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the National Association of Rocketry and the Tripoli Rocketry Association. Joe loved his community and especially enjoyed shaping future generations. Joe was a 4H leader, a church camp counselor and also a youth group leader. Joe would use these skills to bring joy and excitement to all and will be dearly missed by many.

Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diana Grubb; children, Adam Grubb and Jodi Grubb; grandchildren, Teddy Smith and Saph Benson; siblings, Dixie Smith and David Grubb; several nieces and nephews; very dear friend, Alvin Brown

Joe is preceded in death by his parents.

A Caring Cremation® has taken place and a memorial service will be held through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory at 3PM on October 16th. Family and friends may attend calling hours an hour prior. Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved