Joe Grubb
Lancaster - Joe Grubb, age 72, passed away on October 12th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. Joe was born to Donald and Willma (Easterling) Grubb on March 24th, 1948 in Logan Ohio. Joe was an avid fan of aviation and rocketry and would bring that passion to life as a member of the Fairfield Ohio Radio Kontrol Society. Joe was also a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the National Association of Rocketry and the Tripoli Rocketry Association. Joe loved his community and especially enjoyed shaping future generations. Joe was a 4H leader, a church camp counselor and also a youth group leader. Joe would use these skills to bring joy and excitement to all and will be dearly missed by many.
Joe is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diana Grubb; children, Adam Grubb and Jodi Grubb; grandchildren, Teddy Smith and Saph Benson; siblings, Dixie Smith and David Grubb; several nieces and nephews; very dear friend, Alvin Brown
Joe is preceded in death by his parents.
A Caring Cremation® has taken place and a memorial service will be held through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory at 3PM on October 16th. Family and friends may attend calling hours an hour prior. Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association
, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com