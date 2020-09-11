Joe Weiland
Lancaster - Joe Weiland, age 64 of Lancaster, passed September 10th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on Oct 5th, 1955 in Lancaster to Paul and Sally Weiland. He was a member of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Eagles, and he loved working on cars and shooting pool. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Brown; children, Heath (Danielle) Weiland, Jeff (Dana) Brown, Jenny Greenwood, Gaven Weiland, and Amanda (Joe) Lambert; 12 grandchildren; mother Sally Weiland; 8 siblings, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and one sister.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Donations to help with funeral expenses can be made to the funeral home, 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130.
