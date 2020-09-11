1/
Joe Weiland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Weiland

Lancaster - Joe Weiland, age 64 of Lancaster, passed September 10th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on Oct 5th, 1955 in Lancaster to Paul and Sally Weiland. He was a member of St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Eagles, and he loved working on cars and shooting pool. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Brown; children, Heath (Danielle) Weiland, Jeff (Dana) Brown, Jenny Greenwood, Gaven Weiland, and Amanda (Joe) Lambert; 12 grandchildren; mother Sally Weiland; 8 siblings, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and one sister.

Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Donations to help with funeral expenses can be made to the funeral home, 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved