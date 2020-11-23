John A. Conant



Logan - John A. Conant, age 90, of Logan, Ohio, passed away November 21, 2020 at Kobacher House, Columbus, Ohio.



John was born September 6, 1930 in Fairfield County, Ohio to David Conant and Mable Conant. He was a US Air Force Veteran; was a barber at several barber shops in Athens, Lancaster, and Logan; member of the Logan Church of the Nazarene; member of the DAV.



Surviving are wife of 67 years Wilma Schein Conant; son John Charles Conant of Logan; daughter Beth Geiger of Logan; grandchildren Michael Geiger of Columbus, Jakob Geiger of Logan, Cari Geiger of Granite City, IL; brother Paul Conant of Waxahachie, Texas; sister Barbara Friesner of Haydenville.



John was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Brad Geiger; brothers David Conant Jr., Marion Conant.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Thomas Gates II officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge.



Calling hours will be observed 2-4 & 6-8pm Monday at the funeral home.



A military service will be held at a later date.



Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral or calling hours.



