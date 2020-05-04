|
John A. Reed
Lancaster - On Thursday, April 30, 2020 Pastor John A. Reed, 67 of Lancaster, Ohio went to be with the Lord at his home after battling brain cancer. He was born to Herbert and Betty Reed on January 14, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio. John blessed countless people as well as helped many find Christ. He spent most of his life spreading the gospel. John had traveled across the country with his ministry. He has had many ministries with his most recent at Eastgate Global Fire Ministries. John touched many lives and will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
John was the owner/operator of 3 D Auto Sales where he also blessed countless people in need. He was a Veteran of the Army and Army National Guard. He enjoyed fishing, watching the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Cleveland Browns. John was a loving father, grandfather, husband, and brother.
John is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Donna Reed, Children: Angela Congrove, Stephanie Reed, Charity Gaskill (Shane), Tasha Gould (Jason), Lisa Gragg, Brian Gragg, and Jonathon Gragg, Grandchildren: Billy Tellier, Ciara Tellier, James Coleman, Caleb Coleman, Nathaniel Coleman, Calvin Sherman, Kallie Gaskill, Caleb Gould, Conner Gould, Caroline Gould, and Rebecca Gragg, and Hayden Conelly, 3 Great grandchildren, his brothers James Reed (Sabine) Roger Reed (Jane) and Michael Reed ( Cynthia), many nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends and his fur babies Rochester, Mr. Cat, and Apollo.
John is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Betty, brothers Marvin Reed and Larry Reed, and his grandson Brandon Coleman.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 7th, 2020 at 1PM at the East Gate Event Center (2585 E. Main St. Lancaster, OH 43130) with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2PM-5PM on Wednesday at the East Gate Event Center.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020