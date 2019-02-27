|
John & Marilyn Doe
Gahanna - The heavens have opened and welcomed our loving and caring parents that were married 54 years, John and Marilyn "Mert" Doe. They died on Feb. 20, 2019 together as they lived. John was a Marine Veteran who served during Vietnam. They are survived by children, Michele (Chris) Brown, Melanie Doe and Scott (Jessica) Doe; grandchildren, John (Shana), Thomas, Tori, Stephanie (Tyler), Arika, Janette, Ali, Lexy, Makayla and Greyson; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Jadalynn and Josie; brothers, Frank (Bonnie), Bill (Marilyn) and Rob; sisters, Judy (Dick), Neidi and Suzanne; nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. MeMe and Pepaw will be deeply missed. Service to be held at 11am on Thurs., Feb. 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1950 Pleasantville Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 with calling from 9-11am. Interment to follow at Floral Hills. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019