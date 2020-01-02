|
John Ayers
Rockbridge - John K. Ayers. Sr., 76, of Rockbridge passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born May 20, 1943 in Lancaster to the late Lincoln and Fannie Mae Ayers. He graduated from Lancaster High School Class of 1962. John served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. He retired after 43 years from Anchor Hocking and was a lifelong farmer. John cherished spending time with his family. He had a passion for all things engineering. John loved to go fishing and caring for his animals. He was a member of the - Lancaster, Horse and Buddies 4H Club, Hocking County, and the Marching Chieftain Band Boosters in Logan. He was very proud of being a foster parent.
John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years Alice M. (Sowers) Ayers; sons Jesse Ayers, Butch (Dee) Ayers, John K. Ayers Jr., daughter Annette Spjut; grandchildren Cypress Ayers, Taelynn Cook-Ayers, Mason McGee, Tyler Linscott, Donnie Rose, Shawna Spjut, Dakota Spjut; 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Michael Ayers, brothers William (Wanda), Gilbert (Garnet), Ronnie, Robert and a sister Joanne Westfall.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00AM to 11:00AM on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020