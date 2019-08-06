|
John C. Young
Lancaster - John passed away at home during his sleep surrounded by loved ones. John was born in Corliss, West Virginia in 1944 to the late Carl and Vada Young. He graduated from Nuttall High School in 1963 where he was the Captain of his football teams and Basketball teams. He later moved to Lancaster, Ohio and met and married his beautiful wife of 50 years, Trudy. Together they raised 6 amazing children. John spent 43 years with the Kroger company, he was a proud member of Pleasant Chapel Church of God and was a member of the Moose Lodge 955 where he was a former Governor. But is first love was always his family. You would never see him even on his worst days without a smile and joking with someone. He had a long battle for the past 7 years. He has beat cancer twice and looked every obstacle in the eye and rallied against them all. Today was his biggest rally when he got to go home with his lord and savior. John was an avid golfer as he spent many days on the golf course doing what he loved. We are sure he had a tee time set in heaven today that he had to get to with his brother. He loved bowling with his family, he carried the highest series at Tiki Lanes for 20+ years with an 830. He also loved watching his grandkids do anything, he was so proud to be their papaw. He loved coaching many mens softball teams. He often drove his stinkin Lincoln (which his boys from the team lovingly called it). We know you are driving that stinkin Lincoln on the roads of gold today Dad. We will miss you forever til the day we get to be with you again. See you in a minute Dad, we love you more!
John is survived by his wife Trudy (Harper) Young, his children Carl (Jen) Young of Connecticut, Tina Young of West Virginia, Charis (Noah) Akers, Rhett (Bobbie) Young, Yvette (Bill) Harvey, Denis Harvey all of Lancaster. His Grandchildren Jessi Elkins of Lancaster, Ryan young of Dayton, Darius, Sabre and Cassandra Young of Maryland, Kenzi Brown of Florida, Dakota (Miss Rayne) Akers, Allie Young, Payton Young, Jakub Akers all of Lancaster. Great grandchildren Bailey, Raynen Elkins of Lancaster and Baby Ryker of Florida. His sister Dottie Weeks of West Virginia, his Sister -in- Law Esther (Snookie) Young of Lancaster, sister in law Vicki Frick, Uncle GW Jones in West Virginia, Aunt Betty Jo of West Virginia and many Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Vada Young, his Brother Bobby Young, his sister Jeany and Cindy Young and Patty Highlander and granddaughter Megan Young.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Rauch officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family in care of Sheridan Funeral Home to assist with expenses.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019