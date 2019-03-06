|
|
John E. "Ed" Hill
Lancaster - John E. "Ed" Hill, age 94 of Lancaster, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born February 15, 1925 in Indianapolis, IN, son of the late John E. and Mary C. (Smith) Hill Jr. He was a graduate of St. Mary High School, class of 1943 and a WWII veteran of the US Army. Ed was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Eagles, and a past member of the Elks Lodge. He loved to golf and enjoyed taking care of his yard.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ellen L. (Ballmer) Hill; children, Kathryn Hill (Michael Bordelon), of New Orleans, Jane E. Hill, of Lancaster, J. Peter (Julie) Hill, of Cincinnati, and Holly (John) Rice, of Lancaster; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Joseph Hill and General James A. Hill.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Fr. Tyron Tomson, Celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019