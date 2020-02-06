|
John F. Wolshire
Lancaster - John Fredrick Wolshire, 83, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Crestview Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. He was born in Lancaster to the late John W. and Hulda Wolshire. John worked in the furnace room at Anchor Hocking for 34 years retiring in 1993. He was a lifetime member of the Calvary Lutheran Church, a Life Member of AFGW Local 561. John loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He was also an avid college football fan.
Fred is survived by loving sister Darletta (Ronald) Mathias; niece Kristin (Scott deceased) Seitz and their son Jacob; nephew John (Denise) Mathias and their daughter Mackenzie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3-5 and 6-8PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church 508 N. Broad St. Lancaster, OH 43130 in John's memory.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Crestview and their staff for the loving care and friendships given to John.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020