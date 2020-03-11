|
|
John Franklin Mott
Cynthiana, Kentucky - John Franklin Mott, 72, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. He was born July 29, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Dana Edward and Alice Loretta (Franklin) Mott. John was a veteran of the U S Marine Corps serving as a Captain in the Vietnam War. Professionally, John was a successful business executive holding a variety of senior positions in the computer consulting industry. In his retirement he was a Lancaster Sherman Rotary Club member and passionate Destination Downtown member, helping to spearhead the downtown revitalization efforts of his beloved hometown, Lancaster, Ohio. He gave of himself by volunteering with hospice programs and lending his thoughtful presence to others. As a Leo he felt very spiritually connected to Lions and collected many beautiful pieces of Lion art. An avid Ohio State fan, he loved spending time with his family and pursuing inner and spiritual growth.
He is survived by his siblings, Timothy I Mott(Nancy), Elizabeth Gayle(Mott) Anda(Luis), and Steve Marshall Mott(Tamison), his children, Michael James Mott(Jessie), Alexandra Brianna Mott(Rob), Mary Spenser (Mott) Koenig(Kristen), Jakob Franklin Mott, his grandchildren, Peter Maxwell Mott, Lainey Rose Mott, Cooper Randal Mott, Aaron David Leo Mott-Parrish, and Chloe Marie Zenia Mott-Parrish and by many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and by his son, Peter Franklin Mott. Private services for John will be held at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in John's memory may be made to any charity that moves you, because if it mattered to you, it mattered to him.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020