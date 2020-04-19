|
|
John Hoy
Lancaster - John Jacob Hoy, 93 of Lancaster, passed from physical death into eternal life on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 12:42pm. He was born on March 27, 1927 in New Straitsville to Raymond and Mary Hoy of New Straitsville. He was born again in 1952 through the witness of Pastor Art Maxwell, Sr. of Carmel Baptist Church in New Straitsville.Mr. Hoy graduated from New Straitsville High School in 1945 and Ohio University in 1952 with a degree in Music Education. He taught 5th through 12th grade band at Buchtel York (now Nelsonville York) and in the Troy City School System. He completed his career teaching elementary music for Lancasater City Schools. John retired in 1981 after 32 years of teaching.
His love was music and he served as choir director and organist at Calvary Baptist church for 19 years. He and his wife Freda were members at Calvary for over 60 years. Mr. Hoy was also an Army veteran of World War II having served in the Engineering Division for two years. He enjoyed growing roses and traveling.
He was united in marriage on June 17, 1951 to the former Freda Thomas who survives. Mr. Hoy was fond of saying that he had two great loves. His first love was the Lord Jesus Christ but his second love was for his wife Freda. They have known each other since they were 6 years old, became childhood sweet hearts, and were married for 68 years. He was preceded in death by his Parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law, several brothers-in-law, several sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.Surviving are: Dave and Donna Williamson of Logan, Rhonda Workman of Athens, Susan Miller of New Straitsville and Tom Colvin of Vanceburg, Kentucky. Throughout their life John and Freda had a number of spiritual children. Private graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Halteman-Fett and Dyer funeral home. Freda would like to extend her appreciation for the kindness extended to her and John by the Fairfield Medical Center and the Pickering House and for all those who lovingly cared and prayed for her and John.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020