John J. Zekas, Jr.
Lancaster - John J. Zekas, Jr.(Zeke), 68, of Lancaster, OH, formerly of Steubenville, went to be with his Savior, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Country Club Manor surrounded by family. He was born September 23, 1951 in Steubenville. He is the son of the late John Sr. and Alice Crowder Zekas. Also preceding him in death is one nephew Joseph E. Kulin.
John spent his career in the banking industry working in the Columbus and Lancaster areas for 25 years. He was also a Lancaster City Councilman for 20 years. He enjoyed serving his community. He was a member of Fairfield Christian Church for 32 years. John was a graduate of Steubenville Catholic Central High School class of 1969 and Ohio University.
Surviving are one son Joshua J. Zekas of Lancaster; one sister Arlene (George) Felsoci of Steubenville; one nephew Michael J. (Emily) Kulin of Canal Winchester and loyal friend and mother of Joshua, Cathy.
Zeke fought the good fight, battling cancer for 16 years with integrity and strength. His son Joshua remained by his side for 13 years along with his pup, Sammy.
Calling hours will be Sunday from 3-7 pm at the Mosti Funeral Home, Sunset Chapel, 4435 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville. A funeral service will be held Monday at the funeral home at 11 am, Pastor Mark Barbee will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the James Cancer Center, 460 W 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020