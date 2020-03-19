Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
John L. Smith

John L. Smith Obituary
John L. Smith

Lancaster - John Lewis Smith, 72 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. John was born in Williamsport, Ohio on May 23rd, 1947 to Robert M. and Jewella (Atwood) Smith. He was a longtime boilermaker at Caraustar Mill Group in Baltimore, Ohio and worked part time for many years as a school bus driver for Lancaster City Schools. John loved to play golf and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially with the apple of his eye, his grandson, Cameron.

John is survived by his loving wife of 53 (almost 54 years), Jean Smith; daughter, Shelly Uhl; grandson, Cameron Christopher Uhl; brothers, James L. Smith, William M. Smith and Ronald L. Smith; sisters, Erma Smith, Judi Smith, Joann Smith, and Debra Smith; as well as lots of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded death by his parents; son, Jeffery Lee Smith; son-in-law, Chris Uhl; sister, Linda Anderson; brother, Leroy Smith; nephew, Todd B. Smith, niece, Lisa R. Smith and great niece, Jessica Anderson.

Per John's wishes, Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
