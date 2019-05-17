|
|
John Meredith Fisher
Carroll - The sweetest thing in all my life has been the longing to reach the Mountain…
John Meredith Fisher, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the afternoon of Monday, May 13, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, long-standing member of First Baptist Church of Carroll and a retired employee of EBCO Manufacturing. John was adored by all who knew him, most especially those who called him Papaw. He was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life and he loved sharing his faith with everyone he encountered. His smile was warm and genuine, his laugh infectious, he never knew a stranger, and he would lend a helping hand to anyone with no more than a moment's notice. Those who knew him best would use words like joyful, gentle, thoughtful, selfless and ornery to describe him. He was a self-taught musician who enjoyed picking on the guitar and playing the harmonica (or the mouth-harp as he called it). John loved his family more than anything. He worried about their well-being ahead of his own and cherished every opportunity to study God's word together, have a cookout or play a game of Uno.
John is survived by his devoted and loving wife of more than 41 years, Faye "Buggs"; sons John "Phillip" (Tammy) and James "Jamie"; daughter Veronica (Doug) Simonis; grandsons Josh, Nick, Tommy, Sam (Lauren), John, Matt, Jake and Ben; granddaughters Ashley, Becky, Sydney, Casidy and Mary Jane; his special little grandpup who was always by his side, Violet; big sisters, Edna Meredith and Ruth Anderson; twin sister, Joan Irwin; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as countless friends and extended family members, including his favorite fishing buddy and "partner in crime", Bobby Thompson.
John was preceded in death by his parents Pearl and Florence; brothers William and Dudley; sister Roseanne; and his beloved daughter Patsy Marie.
A special thank you to Drs. Troy Hampton and Jarrod Bruce for their loving guidance and care, most especially during this past year; as well as the doctors, nurses, aides and staff members at The Pickering House (FAIRHOPE Hospice and Palliative Care) for their tender love and compassion during the most difficult of times.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, First Baptist Church of Carroll, 51 Park Street, Carroll, Ohio.
Please consider making a donation to The Pickering House in John's name in lieu of flowers.
Thy word I have hidden in mine heart, that I might not sin against thee. Blessed art thou, O Lord! Psalm 119: 11-12
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 17, 2019