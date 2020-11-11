John Morris
Lancaster - John D. Morris, age 70 of Lancaster, passed away on November 10, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehab. He was born on March 21, 1950 to the late Willis and Mary (Jackson) Morris. John was a 1968 graduate of Berne Union High School. He loved fishing and hunting and was always known as the life of the party. John worked at Anchor Hocking Plant 2 for 19 years and at Southeastern Correctional Institution for 27 years, where he would later retire from.
Surviving are his wife, Eugenia; sons, John (Jen) Morris, Tim (Tara) Morris, and Andrew Morris; grandchildren, Roman, Asher, Jonas, Cambria, and Corbin.
Cremation has taken place in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
and/or Logan Care and Rehab.
