Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
John Newman


1943 - 2019
John Newman Obituary
John Newman

Lancaster - John G. Newman, 76, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 after a 2 ½ year hard fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on January 1, 1943 in Lancaster to the late John "Lou" Lewis and Emma Jane (Lutz) Newman. John retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. John was a retired from Lockheed Martin Marietta. He enjoyed playing golf any chance he got and was an avid Ohio State Football Fan.

John is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Judith (Killian) Newman; daughter Julie (Scott) Turner, daughter Jennifer (Mark) Jackson, daughter Sarah (Cameron) Dietrich, grandchildren Jordan Lynn and Sydney Mae Turner; sisters: Donna (Jack) Soliday, Linda (Dave) Pierce and Sandy (Larry) Wolfe; many nieces and nephews and his golf friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Jeri Lynn Stewart.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Singh and the staff at the Infusion Center at Fairfield Medical Center for the wonderful care given to John. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
Remember
