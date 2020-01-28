|
John Renegade Sanders
Lancaster - John William "Bill" Renegade Sanders, age 65, passed away peacefully at the Pickering House. John was a member of the Moose Lodge 955, Elks Lodge 134, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 2120, American Legion Post 11, Post 1516, and Pine Lake Estates. John was Deputy Director of the American Legion Riders. Renegade was one of the founding members of The Brotherhood of Ohio MC, as well as the Lancaster Ohio Bikers Organization (LOBO). Renegade was loved by many due to his kind and giving nature. He enjoyed helping kids through Toy Drives, raising money for such causes as the Pickering House and Earth Angel Foundation; He was also Biker Santa during the Lancaster Christmas parade.
John is survived by his forever girl Yvette Harvey, niece, Lisa Smith, nephews Richard B. Smith, Pork Smith, Shannon R. Welch, Shyane R. Welch, Aunt Mildred Laughrey and many great nieces and nephews, cousins, and many many great friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John Lorenzo Sanders, mother, Hildred (Wade) Sanders, and sister, Mary Louise Sanders.
Visitation will be 10:00am to 6:00pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sheridan Funeral Home. Cremation will follow visitation.
Family and friends will meet Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Moose Lodge at12:30 to leave at 1:00pm for interment of cremains at Forest Rose Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow at the Moose Lodge.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio.
Thank-you to the Pickering House for such wonderful care and all of the loving support from friends and family.
