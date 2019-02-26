Services
Lancaster - John W. Robinette, 81, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 2, 1937 in Lancaster to the late Ronald C. and Oleta G. (Ruble) Robinette. John served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He retired from Columbia Gas and Transmission, Sugar Grove. John enjoyed restoring antique tractors.

John is survived by his daughters Robin A. Robinette- Sanborn, Lynn M. Robinette, and Christina L. Robinette, grandchildren Alanna Sanborn, Jonathan (Alex) Sanborn, Mitchell (Shelby) Sanborn, nephew Jeff (Shirley) Fee.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife Ruthann (Bevinger) Robinette, sister Judith A. Fee, brother-in-law Art Bevinger and friend Timothy Burton.

In honoring John's wishes cremation has taken place. He will be buried in St. Mary Cemetery with military honors at a later date. The Sheridan Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
