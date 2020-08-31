1/
John Russo
John Russo

Lancaster - John J. Russo, age 77 of Lancaster, formerly of Youngstown, died August 30, 2020 at the Pickering House surrounded by his family. He was born on June 21, 1943, in Youngstown to the late Vincent and Virginia Willrich Russo. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School in Youngstown. He retired from route sales at the Schwebels Baking Co. He is a member of Maple Street United Methodist Church; he enjoyed reading, fishing, and attending his grandchildren's activities. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, A. Kaye Russo; children, Lori (Doug) Bellile and Tom (Cheri) Russo; grandchildren, Taylor, Erica, and Morgan Bellile, and Ryan and Alex Russo; siblings, Patricia Johnston and Vincent Russo Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and step mother, Lynn Russo; brothers, Arlie and Ronald Russo; step-sister, Kathy Evans, and four legged friends, Wilson and Lucy.

Caring Cremation has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials in John's name can be made to the Maple Street United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
