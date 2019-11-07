|
John Schleicher Thompson
Lancaster - John Schleicher Thompson, age 91, passed away Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at the Pickering House. John was born in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Herbert Thompson and Alice Schleicher on April 13th, 1928. He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster. John gave much of his time to the city that he loved. He was a member of the first crew to deliver holiday baskets with the Charity Newsies in 1936. He was eight years old when he assisted his father Herb and the rest of the original Charity Newsies. John gave eight years of public service to his city. He was a two term Councilman and two term Council President for the Lancaster City Council from 1967 to 1975. He was a long standing member of the Lancaster Lions Club and the First United Methodist Church. John was most happy on the golf course and spending time with his family and friends.
John is survived by his children, Ed (Kris) Thompson and Julia (Richard) Sewell; two grandchildren, Jay (Sarah) Walter and Nancy (Chad) Homan; 5 great-grandchildren; and life-long friend, Debbie Shick.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Lou Manson Thompson; and his brother, Edward Thompson.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the caring staff at the Pickering House for their loving care of John.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Brian Jones officiating. Burial is to follow at Green Mound Cemetery. Friends and family may call on Monday from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers gifts may be given to the Pickering House (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in John's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2019