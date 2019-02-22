|
|
John Sears
Millersport - John Paul Sears, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at his home in Millersport. He was born May 9, 1940, in Columbus, the son of the late Virginia (Bonn) Sears and Sergeant Lawrence Sears, (CPD retired)
John was a third generation Columbus police officer, and was named for his grandfather who was killed in the line of duty prior to his birth. John retired after thirty years of honored service, as a detective.
He was a graduate of Columbus West High School and the Columbus Police Academy.
John enjoyed making new friends, snow skiing, fishing and boating, telling police stories and spending time at the Hebron Bob Evans, where he was a regular. He was also a member of the Millersport Lions Club and the Masonic Lodge.
John is survived by his family: his wife of thirty seven years Coleen (Hathaway); his children Matthew and Jessica (Dale) Atwood and their children Dale and Conrad; his four daughters from a previous marriage: Marge, Marsha, Kim and Marianne and her children Garrett and Lindsay; his two sisters Bonnie and Carolyn; and numerous other grandchildren from his earlier family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Alberta.
Funeral services, celebrating his life will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service. John's family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. He will be buried in the Millersport Cemetery.
Please log on to hoskinsonfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019