Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
John Sullivan Obituary
Lancaster - John William Sullivan, 86, of Lancaster died January 25, 2020 at his home. He was born November 22, 1933 to the late William and Joanna Sullivan. He was a graduate of St. Mary High School and had served in the U.S.M.C.. John retired in 1989 from Anchor Hocking Glass as a mold maker. John was a lifetime member of the American Legion; lifetime member of Fraternal Order of Eagles 2120, past secretary, and past State President of the F.O.E. John was also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie; children, Richard (Debbie) Sullivan, Steven (Sherry) Sullivan, Cheryl Sullivan, Michael (Sherry) Sullivan, Kimberly (Randy Sims) Davis; 7 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great Grandchildren; Brother, Patrick Sullivan; Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery with Military Graveside Honors conducted by Lancaster Ohio Veterans Burial Squad.

Friends may visit from 3 - 5 and 6 - 8:00pm Wednesday at Sheridan Funeral Home with a Vigil service at 7:30pm

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
