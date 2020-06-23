John T. Steinmetz
LANCASTER - John T. Steinmetz 94 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was a World War II US Navy veteran and was the recipient of the French Legion Medal of Honor. He was a retired Machinist for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. with 35 years of service.
John was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Past Commander of the American Legion Post #11, member of the Baltimore VFW Post 3761 and Past Chef De Gare of 40 & 8. He was a member of the Lancaster Masonic Ledge 57 F & AM for 66 years and life member of the AMVETS 1985. He served on the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail for 28 years.
John is survived by his daughters, Tamara (Thomas) Dillon of Lancaster, Ohio, Polly (Joe Dan) Johnson of Arrington, Virginia and Patricia (Christopher) Belcher of Grove City, Ohio; three grandchildren, Scott (Nancy) Dillon, Cheryl (Sean) Thompson and Lindsey (Joel) Garza; great grandchildren, Saige, Beau, Cienna and Colyn, Sabastian, Gabriela and Julia; a great great granddaughter, Reagan and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jean Steinmetz, parents, Raymond and Marvene Steinmetz, brother, Raymond Steinmetz and sister, Lillian Shonebarger.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Caring Cremation® has taken place. Friends may visit on Saturday, September 26, 2020 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail, c/o Ned Young, 537 E. 6th Ave.,
Lancaster, OH 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.