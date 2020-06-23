John T. Steinmetz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John T. Steinmetz

LANCASTER - John T. Steinmetz 94 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence.

He was a World War II US Navy veteran and was the recipient of the French Legion Medal of Honor. He was a retired Machinist for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. with 35 years of service.

John was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Past Commander of the American Legion Post #11, member of the Baltimore VFW Post 3761 and Past Chef De Gare of 40 & 8. He was a member of the Lancaster Masonic Ledge 57 F & AM for 66 years and life member of the AMVETS 1985. He served on the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail for 28 years.

John is survived by his daughters, Tamara (Thomas) Dillon of Lancaster, Ohio, Polly (Joe Dan) Johnson of Arrington, Virginia and Patricia (Christopher) Belcher of Grove City, Ohio; three grandchildren, Scott (Nancy) Dillon, Cheryl (Sean) Thompson and Lindsey (Joel) Garza; great grandchildren, Saige, Beau, Cienna and Colyn, Sabastian, Gabriela and Julia; a great great granddaughter, Reagan and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Jean Steinmetz, parents, Raymond and Marvene Steinmetz, brother, Raymond Steinmetz and sister, Lillian Shonebarger.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Caring Cremation® has taken place. Friends may visit on Saturday, September 26, 2020 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail, c/o Ned Young, 537 E. 6th Ave.,

Lancaster, OH 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved