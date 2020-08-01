John Thomas
Lancaster - John Robert Thomas, age 88 went to be with his Lord on July 31, 2020 at Main Street Terrace Nursing Home. He was born to the late William and Ethel Hickman Thomas in Lancaster on Nov. 14, 1931. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after serving in both the Korean and Vietnam War. He retired from O.D.O.T. and worked for the Fairfield County Engineer's office after his military career. He was a member of the Amanda United Methodist Church; a past commander of the American Legion Post #11, a life member of the AMVETS in Thornville. John was a great man who loved politics, his family, and country dearly. Heaven is greeting him with, "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
He was survived by his loving wife, Shirley A Thomas; daughter, Judy Morehead; son, Jerry Jacobson; step-children, Linda (Herbert) Tatman, Melanie Entler, Michael Coats; grandchildren, Jeremy Jacobson, Christina (Jeff) Foster, Keith (Shasta) Merritt, Dustin (Sabrina) Merritt, Ashley (Bernard) Conrad, Maygan (Jonathan) Campbell, Tony (Annie) Morehead, Scott (Donna) Morehead, and Tim Morehead; great grandchildren, Ryley and McKenzie Foster, Kolton and Bentley Conrad, Trinity and K.J. Merritt, Joey, Danielle, Christina Morehead, Klinton Campbell, and Kennedy Johnson; great-great-grandson, Ezra Morehead; sister, Patty Culp; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William, Frankie Fosnaugh, Fern Miller, Ruth Hale, Kate George, Dorothy Gastineau, and Dale Raming.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Ashley Conrad and Main Street Terrace for all their love and support.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, Aug 6th, 2020 at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home at 10:30AM. Family and friends may call Wednesday, Aug 5th, 2020 from 3PM until 7PM at the funeral home, officiated by Chaplain Kermit Welty. The Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail will conduct Military Honors at Maple Grove Cemetery following the service. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com