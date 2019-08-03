|
John Warren Conrad
Bremen - John Warren Conrad was born of John J and Dessie (Gragg) Conrad on May 11, 1930 in Rackett, West Virginia. He was the fifth of seven children. John passed away peacefully August 1, 2019. John is a graduate of Glenville State College and earned his Masters degree at Ohio University. He was the first in his family to receive a college education. He served as a teacher and a principal in the Fairfield Union School District.
John leaves his wife of 67 years, Ila June Byrd Conrad; his children, Jackie Montell (John) of Somerset, Ohio, Jon Conrad (Michelle) of Dayton, Ohio, Jeff Conrad (Tami) of Millersport, Ohio; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, George Conrad (Carla) of Conroe, Texas and Russ Conrad (Marti) of Harrisville, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his son, Joe Conrad; 3 brothers; and sister.
An intimate family gathering will be held to celebrate his life. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019