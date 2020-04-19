|
John Westlake
Lancaster - John R. Westlake, 76 of Carroll, passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at his residence. John was the owner of Westlake Electric Inc. for over 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jo Ann, daughters, Michele and Angela, grandchildren, Robert, Laura, Courtney and Eddie, great grandchild, Henleigh, brother, Jim and sister, Suzanne. He was preceded in death his parents.
Private graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Halteman-Fett and Dyer funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020