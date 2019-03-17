Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
John William Fleure Obituary
John William Fleure

Rushville - John William Fleure, 80, of Rushville, died Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born July 26, 1938 in Rushville, Ohio. John was a veteran of the US Army and was retired from Lancaster Electric Plating. He had attended Avlon United Brethren In Christ Church. He is survived by his children, Jana (Brian) Lehman, Lisa (Chad Thomas) Fleure and John Michael (Jennifer) Fleure; son-in-law, Mark Davis; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde William and Mary (Galloway) Fleure; his wife, Karen Sue Fleure on July 18, 2018; daughter, Karen Davis; son, Larry Dwayne and infant son, Howard Eugene. A special thanks to the staff of Pickering House.

A time to visit with John's family will be Wednesday from 5 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will take place Thursday at 11 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Fleure Family Cemetery. Contributions may be made in John's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
