John William Ranegar
John William Ranegar

Lancaster - John William Ranegar, 54, of Lancaster, OH, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He was born September 12, 1965, in Wheeling, WV, a son of John Ranegar Jr. of Gallipolis, OH and the late Nora Patricia (Welch) Ranegar.

John was employed with AEP for 32 years and was currently Manager of the Regional Service Organization. John is a loving husband, proud father, treasured son, cherished brother, and friend. His limitless love, selflessness, character, and moral compass made him special and unlike any other.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Tomma Jo (Reynolds) Ranegar; two sons, Garrett Joseph (Kiesha) Ranegar of Pataskala, OH and Blake Matthew Ranegar of Lancaster and their mother Jodi of Lancaster; two bonus children, Madison "Mattie" Shuler of Morgantown, WV and Jacob Ryan Shuler of Lancaster; sisters, Pamela (David) Keeton of Lancaster and Shelly Ranegar (Rick) Rose of Gallipolis; and a brother, Charles (Jennifer) Ranegar of Ona, WV. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Amanda Dye, Lauren Dye, Edward Dye, Olivia Dye, Ashley Ranegar, Kyle (Taylor) Ranegar, Hannah Tate, Alex Rose, Lynsey Rose and Lilian Rose; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Rebecca Reynolds of Point Pleasant; brother-in-law, Matthew Reynolds; and a host of truly wonderful friends.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande, OH, with Pastor Denny Coburn officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, OH. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Rio Ridge Venue in Rio Grande. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, WV.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Garrett and Kiesha May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My heart aches for you and your family. Many hugs and much Love ❤.
Deb McCoy
Friend
