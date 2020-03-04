Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
John William Rasor


1948 - 2020
John William Rasor Obituary
John William Rasor

Bremen - John William Rasor, 72, of Bremen, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Pickering 3House. He was born January 19, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio the son of John Robert and Ruby Pauline (Jordan) Rasor. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam. John enjoyed music, cars and the company of his friends.

John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marlena Rose (Strosnider) Rasor; step-son, Duane (Lindsey) Strosnider; grandson, Casey Strosnider; sister, Sue (Craig) Dennis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Jean Kilbarger; and step-son, Dana Strosnider.

A time to visit with John's family will be Friday from 4 - 7 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort Street, Bremen. Funeral services will take place Saturday at 10 AM with Father James Walter officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
