Thornville - John Young, Jr., age 67, of Thornville, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. John was born November 1, 1952 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late John Young, Sr. and the late Juanita (Edmonds) Young.

John retired from Anchor Hocking after 44 years of service where he had been a journeyman operator. He enjoyed playing pool and tinkering with lawnmowers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brinda Lee (Shriner) Young; six children, Jenee (John) LeMaster, Jaron John (Tanya) Young, Ben (Tammi) Carpenter, Mike (Heidi) Carpenter, Katie (Cory) Spencer and Drew (Julia) Carpenter; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, Wes (Kathy) Young; sister, Janet (Carmine) Moore; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Young; a sister, Libby Hines; and a brother, Henry Young.

Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice or the .

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about John or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Thornville is honored to care for John and his family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
