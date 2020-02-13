Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
Johnathan Lee Smith


1986 - 2020
Johnathan Lee Smith Obituary
Johnathan Lee Smith

Lancaster - Johnathan Lee Smith, age 34, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away February 11, 2020 in Westerville, Ohio.

John was born February 5, 1986 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a graduate of Meigs High School; worked for Roark Construction; and worked as a teen for the Jr. Firefighter for Good Hope Twp Fire Department.

Surviving are wife Christina Smith of Lancaster; children, Kayle Smith, Caleb Tucker, Chasity Tucker, Leah Smith, Carter Tucker, and Courtney Tucker; his parents Mark L. and Janice L. Hart; brother Mark L. (Rachel) Hart II; sister Tisha Marie (Jeff) Brisker; grandmothers, Patricia Starkey and Janice Tipton; mother-in-law Sandy Dupler; sister-in-law Vickie Dupler; and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his grandfather John Franklin Tipton and Lowell Starkey; father-in-law Curtis Dupler; and best friend John Finney.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00P.M., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating.

Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00 to time of service.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:

www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
