Johnathan Lee Smith
Lancaster - Johnathan Lee Smith, age 34, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away February 11, 2020 in Westerville, Ohio.
John was born February 5, 1986 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a graduate of Meigs High School; worked for Roark Construction; and worked as a teen for the Jr. Firefighter for Good Hope Twp Fire Department.
Surviving are wife Christina Smith of Lancaster; children, Kayle Smith, Caleb Tucker, Chasity Tucker, Leah Smith, Carter Tucker, and Courtney Tucker; his parents Mark L. and Janice L. Hart; brother Mark L. (Rachel) Hart II; sister Tisha Marie (Jeff) Brisker; grandmothers, Patricia Starkey and Janice Tipton; mother-in-law Sandy Dupler; sister-in-law Vickie Dupler; and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his grandfather John Franklin Tipton and Lowell Starkey; father-in-law Curtis Dupler; and best friend John Finney.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00P.M., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Pastor Mark Barbee officiating.
Calling hours will be observed on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 3:00 to time of service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020