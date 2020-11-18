1/1
Johnnie "John" Layne
Johnnie "John" Layne

Lancaster - Johnnie "John" M. Layne, 70 of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. John was born on September 3rd, 1950 to the late John S. and Ethel Layne in Martin, Kentucky. He had worked for many years at Arcair and loved old cars. He enjoyed going to car shows and had won numerous awards over the years. John also enjoyed getting together daily with his friends at McDonald's for breakfast.

John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon; children, Carla (Rodney) Grist, and John Brad (Tonjia) Layne; grandchildren, Nichole (Shane), Sharie, Emily, and Aryell (Coty); great-grandchildren, Trinity, Harley, Sophia, Ember, Kamora, and Gabriel; sisters, Mary Hunt and Linda Pierce; numerous nieces and nephews, and special nephew, Bobby Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles; mother-in-law, Naomi Boggs; and niece, Becky Berry.

Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life is to take place at a later date.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
