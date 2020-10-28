1/1
Jonathan Ray Bigham
Jonathan Ray Bigham

Lancaster - Jonathan Ray Bigham age 52 of Lancaster passed from us on Sept. 27, 2020.

Born Dec. 4th 1968 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a 1987 graduate of Lancaster High School, and a member of the Navy Reserves.

He is survived by his Mother Sheila Crist and his Birth Mother Andrea Marchbanks. 3 Brothers Kyle B. Crist, Thomas Towns, and Daniel Marchbanks. 1 Sister Marianne Stevenson-Fidler, 2 Nieces and 2 Nephews.

Preceded in death by Grand Parents William R and Phyllis Bigham, A special Aunt Dorothy (aunt Dottie) Bowsher with whom he stayed with on school days.

Remembered by friends David Carlen of Florida, Rick Kemmerling, Sharon Ogg, Tammy Young, Michelle Stanley and Sandy Riggs and their families of Lancaster

Interment at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster at a later Date




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
