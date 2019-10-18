Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Jordan E. Boyer


1988 - 2019
Jordan E. Boyer Obituary
Jordan E. Boyer

Ravenswood, W. Va. - Jordan E. Boyer, 31, of Ravenswood, W. Va., died Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born June 2, 1988 in Zanesville, Ohio to Donald and Trina (Thorne) Boyer. He was a 2006 graduate of Fairfield Union High School and was a parts specialist at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Ravenswood, W. Va.

Jordan is survived by his parents; children, Tevan and Taelynn Boyer (their mother, Brittanie Knowlton), Kadance Rathburn (her mother, Crystal Will); sister, Kayla (Chris Thompson) Boyer; nieces, Kirie and Kinley; many cousins, friends, grandparents, aunts and uncles; special friend, Leah Wrightsel and her daughter, Serenity. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Dannie Williams and George Boyer; and grandmother, Sandy Ison.

A time to visit with Jordan's family will take place Monday, Oct 21st from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at Morgan Funeral Home, 124 Fort St., Bremen, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM in the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at New Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery, Junction City, Ohio. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
