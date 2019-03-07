Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Resources
More Obituaries for Joretta McIlwain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joretta A. McIlwain


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joretta A. McIlwain Obituary
Joretta A. McIlwain

Carroll - Joretta A. McIlwain, age 87, of Carroll, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. She was born August 8, 1931, in Groveport, to the late William and Ruth (Coakley) Carrel. Joretta was a 1949 graduate of Canal Winchester. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Joretta was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she cherished time spent with her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmie McIlwain; sister, Nancy Nusbaum. Joretta is survived by her children, Scott (Pamela) McIlwain, Vicky (Robert) West, Chris (Debra) McIlwain, Terri McIlwain, Jeff (Sharon) McIlwain and Tammy (Sonny) McIlwain; 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Bernice) Carrel; special niece, Diane Dickson. At the family's request services will be PRIVATE. Entombment will take place at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now