Joretta A. McIlwain
Carroll - Joretta A. McIlwain, age 87, of Carroll, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. She was born August 8, 1931, in Groveport, to the late William and Ruth (Coakley) Carrel. Joretta was a 1949 graduate of Canal Winchester. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Joretta was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she cherished time spent with her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Jimmie McIlwain; sister, Nancy Nusbaum. Joretta is survived by her children, Scott (Pamela) McIlwain, Vicky (Robert) West, Chris (Debra) McIlwain, Terri McIlwain, Jeff (Sharon) McIlwain and Tammy (Sonny) McIlwain; 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Bernice) Carrel; special niece, Diane Dickson. At the family's request services will be PRIVATE. Entombment will take place at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
