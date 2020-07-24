1/1
Joretta "Jet" Taylor
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joretta "Jet" Taylor

Lancaster - Joretta "Jet" Taylor age 84, of Lancaster passed away July 23rd, 2020 at OSU East. She was born to the late Floyd and Burnice (Smith) Looker on December 24th, 1935 in Mt. Vernon. She was a homemaker who spent her time surrounded by those she cherished most. She loved to cook for those around her and they enjoyed eating her fabulous food. She was a devout member of the People's Church in Logan where she would lend her voice to the Gospel singing group. She was an avid archer and loved to hone her athletic skill with a bow. She will be dearly missed by the many she has impacted.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Taylor; children, Mark (Margeta) Bailey, Anita (Scott) Peters, Betty (Doug) George; stepchildren, Julia Doughty, Jan (Glen) McCabe and Brian Taylor; brothers, Ray Looker and Eugene Looker; several nieces and nephews; several grandchildren and great grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry and James Looker.

A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum in Lancaster, OH. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required to attend. Arrangements are being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster, OH.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved