Joretta "Jet" Taylor
Lancaster - Joretta "Jet" Taylor age 84, of Lancaster passed away July 23rd, 2020 at OSU East. She was born to the late Floyd and Burnice (Smith) Looker on December 24th, 1935 in Mt. Vernon. She was a homemaker who spent her time surrounded by those she cherished most. She loved to cook for those around her and they enjoyed eating her fabulous food. She was a devout member of the People's Church in Logan where she would lend her voice to the Gospel singing group. She was an avid archer and loved to hone her athletic skill with a bow. She will be dearly missed by the many she has impacted.
She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Taylor; children, Mark (Margeta) Bailey, Anita (Scott) Peters, Betty (Doug) George; stepchildren, Julia Doughty, Jan (Glen) McCabe and Brian Taylor; brothers, Ray Looker and Eugene Looker; several nieces and nephews; several grandchildren and great grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry and James Looker.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens mausoleum in Lancaster, OH. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required to attend. Arrangements are being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster, OH.
