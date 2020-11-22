Joseph A. Cottrell Sr.
Lancaster - Joseph Anthony Cottrell, Sr., 48, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Genesis Perry County Emergency Department, Somerset, Ohio. He was born August 28, 1972 in Lancaster, Ohio. He graduated with a high school diploma and achieved some college. He became a self-employed handyman. He was a part of the Loyal Order of Moose 955 Lodge. Joseph enjoyed playing music with his guitar and fixing cars and motorcycles. He was a friend to all different walks of life. Joseph loved his family. He had different connections with each family member and had an impact on their lives.
Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph A. (Mercedes Speakman) Cottrell Jr.; step-sons, Gage Cogar and Colton Kramer; grandchildren, Madelyn Cottrell and Tristin Richey; uncle, Mark Sims; nieces, Dakotah and Savannah Cottrell; family friend Steven Kress.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Kathrine Cottrell; brother, Michael S. "Tank" Cottrell; grandfather, Harold Cottrell and niece, Shelby Cottrell.
Caring Cremation® has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 NORTH COLUMBUS STREET, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Family will have their own memorial service at a later date.
