Newark - Joseph Alvin Lebold, 64, of Newark, died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, doing what he loved, taking care of his horses on Pat and Lois' farm.
Joe's parents, Alvin and Betty (Keller) Lebold, and infant brother, Patrick Alvin Lebold precede him in death. Joe will be greatly missed by his siblings, Vicki, (Bill) Groves, Kim (Joe) Wirthman, Kelli (Don) Rings, and Pat (Lois) Lebold, and very special, friend Buddy Blosser. Also surviving are his many nieces and nephews, all of whom Joe shared his love for horses and the outdoors, and although they didn't know it at the time, Joe also played Santa Claus at the Lebold family annual Christmas for many years.
A 1974 graduate of Newark Catholic High School, Joe started his professional career at Larson in Heath after graduating from The Ohio State University. After a few years, Joe took a job at Tectum, Inc. where he worked in many different capacities for the past 38 years, and was still working at the time of his death.
Joe was very well known for his service to the Licking County Community. He was a member of the Newark Elks Lodge 350 for all of his adult life, having served as Exalted Ruler. With the Elks, Joe worked on several committees and projects including: serving Holiday dinners to the less fortunate, making and delivering Holiday baskets to families, serving pancake breakfasts, and placing flags and wreaths on Veterans graves. He will, most notably, be remembered amongst his fellow Elks for his yearly rendition of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" that he shared on Christmas Eve. Joe was also an active member of Newark Rotary donating many hours of service to their local projects as well.
Recently, the Lebold family created a book of memories titled, "Growing Up Lebold", with each family member contributing to the writing of the book, sharing their most significant memories. Joe shared the following: "I became very active in Boy Scouts and started working at Camp Falling Rock for 7 weeks every summer, which I cherish to this day. Other than Mom and Dad, there is nothing that has had a more positive influence in my life over my association with the Boy Scouts of America." Joe achieved rank of Eagle Scout while in high school, and was active in scouting even into his adult life.
In recent years, the Lebold family has endured a lot of illness and loss of beloved family members. Joe has also lost a few very dear friends as well. For those who knew Joe, you knew he was always very "matter of fact" about all things in life, including death. At the end of his story in our family book, Joe wrote, "The memories of all the wonderful parties (yes, Joe was a partier), get togethers for no reason, and all Holidays live on forever. Saying goodbye is painful, but inevitable.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Joe's life will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, where Joe was a lifelong parishioner, 10:30 A.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark, where Joe will be laid to rest beside his parents.
Memorials in Joe's name can be made to the Newark Catholic High School Foundation, 1 Green Wave Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.
. Joe recently shared this post after losing a good friend:
When someone you love dies, you never quite get over it. You just slowly learn how to go on without them, but always keeping them tucked safely in your heart.
You are in our hearts Joe, and will be forever missed