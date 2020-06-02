Joseph "Frank" Brumage
Joseph "Frank" Brumage

Lancaster - Age 63 of Lancaster passed away at FMC Monday June 1st. Leaving behind his mom Mary * Snyder) Enman, wife Brenda, step children Will Slane (Michelle) of Lancaster, Coty Saam (Joyce) of Fremont OH, Tracey Pettit, Nelsonville OH, and Toni Pettit, Newark, OH. Lots of grandchildren, nephews, and Nieces. He was a Construction worker and Tattooe artist before a severe back injury led him to Disability. Preceded in death by his Dad Harry T Brumage, sister Evelyn " Jeanie" Kuhn, step-son Joel Pettet. Private services will be held at Day Funeral Service, Canal Winchester, OH. Celebration of Life held at a later date.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
