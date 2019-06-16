|
Joseph E. Touvell
Sun City, AZ - Joseph E. Touvell, 65, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Lancaster, died Friday, April 5th, 2019, at Banner Boswell Medical Center. He was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School and a retired electrician. He is survived by his children, Daniel of Tempe, AZ and Tara (David) Torres of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Judy Touvell of Sun City, AZ, Mary Ann (Rick) Rutter of Lancaster and Marcia (Patrick) McNeill of Chillicothe, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Touvell Jr. and Julia J. Touvell; brother, Thomas Touvell. Burial services will take place in Lancaster later this year.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 16, 2019