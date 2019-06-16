Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Touvell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Touvell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph E. Touvell Obituary
Joseph E. Touvell

Sun City, AZ - Joseph E. Touvell, 65, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of Lancaster, died Friday, April 5th, 2019, at Banner Boswell Medical Center. He was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School and a retired electrician. He is survived by his children, Daniel of Tempe, AZ and Tara (David) Torres of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Judy Touvell of Sun City, AZ, Mary Ann (Rick) Rutter of Lancaster and Marcia (Patrick) McNeill of Chillicothe, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. Touvell Jr. and Julia J. Touvell; brother, Thomas Touvell. Burial services will take place in Lancaster later this year.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.