Joseph J. Igo



Lancaster - Joseph J. Igo, 94 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Joseph was born on February 17th, 1925 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late Edward and Lillian Igo. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during World War II and had worked as a Manager of Food Service at Harvard University. Joseph was a world traveler and enjoyed visiting new places.



Joseph is survived by his sons, Dennis (Paula) Igo and William (Patricia) Igo; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Igo; daughter, Elizabeth Noble; son-in-law, Jim Noble; and his brothers, Edward Igo, Arthur Igo, and John Igo.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 1PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME (436 N. Broad St. Lancaster, OH 43130) with Pastor Diana Gugel officiating. Burial with Military Honors is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family may visit from 11AM until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the ( , PO Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517). Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 14, 2019