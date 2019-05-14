Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
For more information about
Joseph Igo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Igo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Igo


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph J. Igo Obituary
Joseph J. Igo

Lancaster - Joseph J. Igo, 94 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at the Pickering House. Joseph was born on February 17th, 1925 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late Edward and Lillian Igo. He proudly served in the United States Air Force during World War II and had worked as a Manager of Food Service at Harvard University. Joseph was a world traveler and enjoyed visiting new places.

Joseph is survived by his sons, Dennis (Paula) Igo and William (Patricia) Igo; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Igo; daughter, Elizabeth Noble; son-in-law, Jim Noble; and his brothers, Edward Igo, Arthur Igo, and John Igo.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 1PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME (436 N. Broad St. Lancaster, OH 43130) with Pastor Diana Gugel officiating. Burial with Military Honors is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family may visit from 11AM until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the (, PO Box 758517,Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517).
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now