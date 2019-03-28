|
Joseph O'Rourke
Lancaster - Joseph L. O'Rourke, 79, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on March 1, 1940 in Lancaster to the late Charles H. and Gladys (Gossel) O'Rourke. Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corp during Vietnam. He retired after 34 years from Diamond Power. He was a member of Faith Memorial Church, Olivedale Senior Center and he volunteered at the Fairfield Medical Center for 9 years.
Joe is survived by his loving wife on 54 years Patricia A. (Ardetto) O'Rourke, son Michael O'Rourke; sisters Nelle (Chuck) Cleland, Barb (Junior) Cleland, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:30AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Faith Memorial Church with Pastor Jonathan Morgan officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, March 29 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019