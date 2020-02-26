|
Joseph Richards
Lancaster - Joseph E. Richards, age 85 of Lancaster, passed away on February 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born on February 7, 1935 in Greensburg, PA to the late Alex and Alice (Blaskwes) Wisneski. Joe owned and operated J.E. Richards Associates since 1987, where he was an insurance broker. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, as well as the founder and president of Triumph Register of America (TRA) and founder of COCTRA. Joe's lifetime achievement was restoring the First Production Triumph TS1 LO.
Joe is survived by his wife, Dottie Richards; children, Nino (Judy) Richards, D.J. Richards, Alan (Andrea) Richards, Amy (Todd) Neu, Kyle Lamb, Laura (Ben) Reynolds, and Sarah Wilson; grandchildren, Joseph P. Richards, Christen Richards (Richard), Sean Richards (Tracy), Ashley (Lawrence) Hagen, Hailee Richards, Emily Richards, Jacob Richards, Brandon (Angela) Howes, Bradley Howes (Kayla), Danielle Neu, Tyce Neu, Kyla Wilson, Abigail Wilson, and Ryleigh Reynolds; great grandchildren, Caisee, Lilly, Miles, Shaylee, Carter, Kaelyn, Ellie, and Corinne; sister, Dolly (Jim) Leshock; and his beloved dog, Max.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara, and his son, Alex.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Columbus. Friends may visit on Friday, February 28 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice or St. Mary of the Assumption Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Erin Rebo and Jackie Kidder at the Fairfield Medical Center Congestive Heart Failure Clinic.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020