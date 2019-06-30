Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
324 Gay St.
Lancaster, OH
View Map
Josephine Clark


1923 - 2019
Josephine Clark Obituary
Josephine Clark

Lancaster - Josephine L. Clark, age 96 of Lancaster, passed away June 27, 2019 at Reflections Retirement Community. She was born June 9, 1923 in Oakland, Ohio to the late Lewis and Agnes (Kemp) Ours. Josephine enjoyed bowling, golf, and painting, and she was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She was a founding member of St. Mark Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (James) Justus of Lancaster; sons, David (Sharon) Clark of Pickerington, Rick (Terri) Clark of the Villages, Florida, and Dennis (Debra) Clark of Lancaster; 9 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Clark; her parents; daughter, Danielle Clark; and brothers, Paul and William Ours.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 324 Gay St. Lancaster, Fr. Peter Gideon, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Friends may visit 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME where a vigil service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mark Food Pantry, 324 Gay St. Lancaster, or Memorial Mass in Josephine's name to St. Mark Church.

Josephine's family would like to extend a thank-you to the nurses and aids of Reflections and Crestview.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 30, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
